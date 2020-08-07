TFT: Demolitionist Rebellion Composition – patch 10.16

We detail the best comps from Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 10.16. Tricks and tips to win with Demolitionist Rebels.

The patch that will be played in the first TFT World Tournament, version 10.16, has arrived in Teamfight Tactics. And, as usual, the changes introduced in the update vary the goal of the game and the most suitable compositions to win victory in our lobby. To master the Riot Games auto-chest games over the next few weeks, it is necessary to analyze and break down the higher tier tactics, so that they are easier to understand and adapt to the objects and champions that appear throughout the rounds. Therefore, and as part of this complete guide, we explain the composition of Demolitionist Rebels.

First measures of the game

When playing TFT it is essential to know how to be flexible and adapt to the components that are determined by the chance factor of the game. It is important to know the meta compositions, but we have to be aware that very rarely we will be able to do it perfectly, with the required objects and champions. Therefore, we must not force any tactic, but know how to detect which one is more convenient for us to go with the first objects and champions that we are getting.

If Ziggs, Blitzcrank, Ezreal, Malphite and Jinx appear in the first stores, it may be a good start for the demolitionist rebels. And if, in addition, we can get objects such as the Unnecessarily Large Rod (to make Rabadon’s hat to a future Gangplank, for example) and a Greatsword and a Curved Bow to combine them into a Giant Executioner for Jinx, it is highly recommended that we have Demolitionist Rebels in mind. Of course, we will have to get to level eight as soon as possible to spend all the gold that we have been able to accumulate based on streaks and economy on the store’s scrolls.

The perfect composition

The main carry of our team will be Jinx, so we will have to try to get nine copies of her at all costs. By having her with three stars and equipping her with a Guardian Angel, a Red Upgrade and a Giants Executioner, we will have the perfect hypercarry.

Of course, we will have to give it more power by getting the synergy of Gunmen, preferably with Ezreal and Gangplank, although to avoid losing too many encounters along the way it is advisable to use other gunmen as Lucian or Graves as place holders. On the other hand we will get the factor of the demolitionists with Ziggs and Gangplank. The benefits of the rebels will be obtained with Malphite, Master Yi, Aurelion Sol and Yasuo. In addition, if we add a Blitzcrank to our squad we will obtain the Fighter characteristic.

With this team, in addition to those already mentioned, we will have the attributes of Mercenary and Chronos, which can be decisive on more than one occasion.



