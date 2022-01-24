TFLOW Blockchain Announces 400 Investors and $700K Pre-Sales

The TFLOW team announced the start of the pre-sale with over 400 crypto investors already in the project and raising $700,000. The team notes that TFLOW, a unique blockchain DeFi-based project on the Binance Smart Chain, has tons of opportunities for anyone interested in getting involved in both the crypto and traditional markets, so crypto enthusiasts should follow suit.

As part of ways to change the financial industry and positively impact the lives of blockchain users, the TFLOW platform is designed for users who want a simple way to invest in crypto and traditional market assets and enjoy a cutting-edge user experience while using them.

As a DeFi pre-sale, TFLOW qualifies as a must-watch platform for AI (artificial intelligence) crypto investors who want to earn big and steady on their investments.

What is TFLOW?

TFLOW is a DeFi cryptocurrency tied to crypto and traditional market assets. Expressing that they do this in a different way, TFLOW states that users can use the time-wasting platform, connect their wallets, and use multiple services such as trading bots, lending and staking.

Difference of TFLOW from Others

According to the disclosures, the uniqueness of TFLOW lies in its whitepaper token model. TFLOW promises to offer a set of simplified crypto services and good returns to their holders.

The Unique Trading Algorithm created by the team will be the basis for custom Trading Bots per token and timeframe. The bots already have a proven track record.

According to the statements, the project’s innovative tokenization mechanism and the development of Investment Pools to be linked to traditional market assets including technology, yachting, marine, energy and real estate sets it apart from similar projects in the industry.

Tokenization Mechanism and Investment Pools

While many crypto projects claim to offer tokenization mechanisms, there are a few legal issues with tokenizing traditional market assets, according to the platform. TFLOW solves the tokenization complexity problem by providing a 100% legal way to tokenize projects by country and different jurisdictions. This service offers the ability to create Investment Pools with good returns, while all invested capital is insured by Insurance Companies. This offers a balance in returns and an investment alternative when the crypto market is extremely volatile.

TFLOW Trading Bots

While the market is currently following the Copy Trading Pattern, TFLOW has developed its own Trading Algorithms and Bots. Each Bot is built around a specific token and a specific time frame, while the algorithm adjusts its metrics and trading strategy based on specific Coin trends. It is stated that this protects investors from market declines and achieves the best results with minimum transactions.

Token Economy

TFLOW is based on the Binance Smart Chain. According to the statements made, special technology was chosen to achieve minimum transaction fees and maximum integration options.

The platform will be linked to Tier 1 exchanges and users will be able to send their funds in the form of stablecoins in the platform wallet. They will then have the option to choose where to allocate their funds.

When joining the platform and loading their wallet, users must keep 10% of their initial wallet balance in TFLOW Coin. If they want to invest more capital in the Services, they will have to buy more TFLOW Coins to keep the balance between 90% stable tokens and 10% TFLOW tokens. The purchase of TFLOW Coin will initially take place on the platform at the internal exchange rate of 1TFLOW=1USDT.

When users earn profits from TFLOW services, they will receive their profits as stable coins. The TFLOW platform will charge a success fee for these earnings, but will reward traders for the success fees paid by initially returning TFLOW coins at the rate of 1TFLOW=1USDT. This will happen until the reward wallet runs out.

There will be only 250M TFLOW Coins. The pre-sale price is set at 0.05 USDT for 1 TFLOW Coin, and after the completion of the pre-sale, a listing will be made on a DEX exchange. After the completion of the platform, TFLOW will be listed on the platform exchange and Tier1 exchanges. The pre-sale will be completed when 40M TFLOW Coins are sold and 2M are collected.

TFLOW Coin

TFLOW is the native token of the TFLOW ecosystem. As the service token of the ecosystem, TFLOW offers holders access to crypto services and Investment Pools. TFLOW will also be used to offer rewards to investors who hold their capital in the TFLOW ecosystem, and in the final stage, owners will be able to invest in Investment Pools with TFLOW Coin only.

Early traders will buy TFLOW Coin at 0.05 BUSD or USDT and will have the opportunity to sell it for 1 USDT or BUSD when the platform exchange opens. According to the statements made, this will be achieved before the price drops due to the large funds that will be diverted to the Investment Pools and remain there. In the next phase, investment in any service will only be made directly through TFLOW Coin.