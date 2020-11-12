Textorcist is the free game of the Epic Games Store

This week, the Epic Games Store announced the game that players can purchase without paying anything: The Textorcist. Anyone interested in the title should download it until next Thursday (19) to guarantee the free of charge.

In addition, the store also revealed that next week players will have a chance to download Elite Dangerous and The World Next Door for free. They will be available from 19 to 26 November.

