Text-to-Speech: The Ultimate Editing Tool for Writers

For any writer, the editing process can prove a difficult hill to climb. Knowing what to cut, what to keep, and what sounds correct can become a blur during the editing process.

After all, when your words start to meld together, it can be hard to discern what must stay and what should go.

The obvious solution is to let someone else edit your work. A fresh perspective can help to eliminate bias and trim the fat while still maintaining essential components of the story. Unfortunately, we don’t always have someone on standby to read our writing and do the dirty work. This is where text-to-speech comes into play.

When the editing process bogs you down and you’re not sure where to go, simply

hearing your words read out-loud can be paramount. By listening to your text, minor

hiccups in your writing stand out and can easily be corrected. At the same time, parts of

the story or article that don’t fit or function can be trimmed with ease. In this way, text-to-

speech tools are the ultimate editing partner for both professional and fledgling writers.

Let’s explore how some of the most popular text-to-speech programs may help improve

your next story or article.

Notevibes

Notevibes is an online text-to-speech program that can easily generate clear audio from

nearly any sort of typed material. Simply copy and paste your file into the online text box

or upload a document. The platform will read your work back to you in one of 157

optional voices. You also have the option of choosing from up to 18 different languages

and dialects. By converting your work from text to audio, Notevibes grants you the

ability to hear your words out loud in a natural way. If you’d like to take your document

with you on the go, simply download as an MP3 and listen to your work as you would an

audiobook while out and about.

Dragon

Dragon is a very intuitive text-to-speech program for editing, but you will have to pay

between $99 and $139 to use it. If you’re willing to shell out the dough, this program can

easily transcribe dictation or text with ease. However, many of the voices are not the

most natural, so you may want to keep that in mind. Still, you can quickly and easily input your text, read aloud, or even download directly from Word, PDF, Google, or

Notes. With Dragon, you do have the option of editing as you go, so long as you have a

quality microphone and a willingness to input audio directly into the application.

PowerTalk

This free text-to-speech platform is not quite as easy to use as the above programs are,

but it stands as a quality application that coordinates well with nearly any word

processor or presentation. You can even download and install PowerTalk directly to

your platform. It can easily read any text you have written on a page and will coherently

feed that text back to you in a natural-sounding way. In terms of editing, this is slightly

less useful than Notevibes or Dragon, but it still stands as a quality free option if you’re

looking to stay under a certain number.

The Bottom Line

Editing a story, paper, presentation, or article yourself can lead to overlooked mistakes

and the inclusion of sections that don’t belong. When you don’t have a separate party to

read your work for you, text-to-speech is the best tool you can have in your arsenal. The

ability to hear your words out loud is paramount in creating quality work that it is

completely free of mistakes.



