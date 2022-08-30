Texas Star Gives Advice to Quinn Ewers before First Start

Quinn Evers is set to make his first collegiate start for Texas on Saturday against Los Angeles-Monroe.

Initially, Ewers was transferred to Ohio State, and then moved to Texas when he realized that he would not get playing time compared to C.J. Stroud.

Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson gave some quick tips to Evers this week when asked about his first start.

“If it gets any worse, just check it with me and I’ll do everything in my power to put you in a better position,” Robinson said (first transcribed by 247Sports).

Robinson did everything for Texas last season. He ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns, and also caught 26 passes for 295 yards and four touchdowns.

Under the leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the duo of quarterbacks and runningbacks will become one of the best in the country this season.

The start of the Texas-Los Angeles-Monroe race will take place at 20:00. ET on Saturday.