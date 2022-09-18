Texas Football Fans’ Reaction to Quinn Evers’ Video

Texas fans got an exciting update on starting quarterback Quinn Ewers on Saturday night.

This evening before the Longhorns’ Week 3 match against UTSA, Ewers was spotted on the field participating in several light throwing exercises without pillows.

Evers suffered a sprained collarbone on his left non-throwing shoulder during last week’s loss to Alabama. It was originally planned that he would miss the next 4-6 weeks, but now it seems that he may be way ahead of schedule.

Texas fans reacted to this encouraging video on Twitter.

“The football gods have given me a glimmer of hope, just to find some new, painful way to take it all away from me again,” one fan wrote.

“All the vibrations are back from last week,” said another.

“Come on, damn it!! Dudes, beast,” said another.

“How is this possible?” another asked.

Evers, a five-star player from Ohio State, looked superb before getting injured in the first quarter of a controversial loss to the No. 1 Crimson Tide last week.

Backup quarterback Hudson Card took the starting position after an injury last week and will remain in it until Evers is ready to work.

Follow the news about Evers’ recovery process during the Longhorns season.