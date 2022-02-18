Texas Chainsaw Massacre: New Horror Movie Coming to Netflix

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Fans of classic horror movies can get their popcorn ready now because Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns is now available on Netflix. The villain is back after 50 years of the first film, released in 1974.

In the plot – direct sequel to the original film – a group of friends move to a completely ghost town in the state of Texas with the aim of attracting more people to the region and, consequently, making more money.

The arrival of the group, however, ‘awakens’ the former resident who, 50 years earlier, carried out a massacre in the region. To defeat the serial killer, they must enlist the help of the only survivor of the first film, Sally Hardesty.

The cast includes Sarah Yarkin (Happy Birthday 2) and Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) in the lead roles. Leatherface, who in the first was played by Gunnar Hansen — who died in 2015 — will now come to life with Mark Burnham (Bad Cops), while Olwen Fouéré (Fantastic Beasts) plays Sally Hardesty.

Other names like Jacob Latimore (The Chi), Moe Dunford (Vikings), Alice Krige (Star Trek), Nell Hudson (Outlander), Sam Douglas (Snatch), William Hope (Marple) and John Larroquette (Boston Legal) complete the cast. .

Directing is newcomer David Blue Garcia (Bloody Festival), who promised bloody scenes in the film. “Modern audiences expect more. They want to be impressed, they want to be shocked. That’s why we bet on really creative deaths, with more blood than you can imagine. This is what people want to see,” he said in an interview with Polygon.

The script was in the hands of Chris Thomas Devlin, Fede Álvarez (Man in Darkness) and Rodo Sayagues (Death of the Devil).