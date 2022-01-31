Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns In New Trailer; Look

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix released the full trailer for The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns on Monday, bringing back the killer after 50 years since the first film. In addition to the villain, survivor Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré) also returns for the sequel.

In the preview, a group of friends move to a small town in rural Texas to attract more young people to the region.

“Melody, her teenage sister Lila and their friends Dante and Ruth head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start a new business venture. The dream soon turns into a nightmare when they accidentally disturb Leatherface’s house,” says the official synopsis of the film.

Watch the subtitled trailer:

The production is a direct sequel to the original film by Tobe Hooper, released in 1974. Thus, the plot must ignore the events seen in the other sequels. The direction is by Blue Garcia (Tejano), while the script was in the hands of Chris Thomas Devlin. The cast includes Elsie Fisher, Sarah Yarkin, Jacob Latimore and Moe Dunford.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Leatherface Returns will hit Netflix on February 18.