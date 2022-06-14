Texas ChainSaw Gameplay Is So Bloody That Xbox Can’t Show It Uncensored

The horrific uncensored trailer for the Texas Chainsaw Massacre was shown after the recent Xbox & Bethesda Extended Showcase event. In an asymmetric multiplayer game developed by Gun Interactive, the creator of Friday the 13th: The Game, a group of survivors fight to escape from the terrifying Leatherface and his cannibal family. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre trailer premiered at The Game Awards 2021, and now Gun Interactive has presented fans with a terrifying new take on the game.

Like its predecessor Friday the 13th: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Game is a multiplayer survival horror game based on the cult slasher. However, instead of escaping from Camp Crystal Lake while avoiding Jason Voorhees, gamers now have to escape from Leatherface and his family through rural Texas. However, Gun Interactive is reportedly building on its previous title to create a new experience in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Playing as Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th: The Game turned a killer into a lone wolf, the 3 killers in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre mean that the level design and character balance now reflect the 3 by 4 setting.

Gun Interactive has posted a grotesquely uncensored trailer for the Texas Chain Saw Massacre gameplay on YouTube. In this brand new take on the asymmetric multiplayer game, a group of survivors are desperately trying to escape from the map of the Family Home, but the Slaughter family living on the farm has other ideas. While the iconic Chainsaw–wielding Leather Face is seen prominently, this trailer also shows other killers -the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. One new member of the Slaughter family seems to be preying on his victims with a crude pointed stick, and he is much more talkative and cheerful than the mute Leatherface. The graphically bloody game trailer can be viewed below at the discretion of the audience:

While the new gameplay trailer focuses on the Texas Chainsaw Massacre Family Home map, it is said that the asymmetrical survival horror experience includes other locations. The dilapidated Slaughter family farmhouse from the original 1974 slasher has been recreated flawlessly, providing fans of the franchise with a truly authentic experience. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre will also feature the Gas Station and Slaughterhouse maps, which will undoubtedly be inspired by the classic cannibal movie or one of its many sequels.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” by Gun Interactive is a love letter to fans of the saga of violent slashers and asymmetric multiplayer games. The trailer shown during the Xbox & Bethesda Extended Showcase was quite modest, but the new Red Band trailer shows the game in all its bloody glory. When Three Killers Hunt for Four Victims, Texas Chainsaw Massacre refuses to provide safety to survivors.