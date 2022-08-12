Texas Announces Punishment for Arrested Wide Receiver

Former Alabama receiver Agie Hall was looking for a fresh start with the Texas Longhorns ahead of the 2022 college football season.

Unfortunately, the new chapter of his college football career has already been overshadowed by some legal problems.

On Thursday, Hall was arrested in Austin on charges of criminal disorderly conduct in the amount of $100 to $750, according to booking information obtained AL.com .

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian addressed Hall’s arrest with an official statement on Friday.

Hall was suspended from the team indefinitely.

“We are aware of the situation with Agie Hall, talked to his family and suspended him from all team activities indefinitely for behavior detrimental to our program,” Sarkisian said.

Hall, a former four-star recruit, left Alabama after just one season in Tuscaloosa. In 2021, he never saw much time on the field, which is why he publicly criticized his playing time on social networks.

He gained 52 of his 72 receiving yards in the national Championship game after having to play a leading role due to injuries to Jameson Williams and John Metchi.

In early April, head coach Nick Saban suspended Hall indefinitely for “violating team rules.” A few days later, he announced his decision to switch to the portal.

Hall was expected to have a direct impact on the Longhorns’ attack in 2022.