Texans Released Veteran Wide Receiver After Signing with O.J. Howard

The Houston Texans have signed a contract with the popular tight end O.J. Howard and will probably give him a big role in the team. But by adding Howard, they have to release someone else-and someone who may already be used to it.

According to Texans insider Brooks Kuben of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans have released wide receiver Chris Conley. But this is not the first time, and not even the first time this week.

The Texans actually released Conley last Tuesday before adding him back to the roster midweek. Now he is one of those rare players in the history of the Texans who are released twice in the same week.

Conley played 16 games last year and had 22 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns. During his career, he has 213 receptions for 2,807 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Chris Conley was selected in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2015 NFL Draft. He started 34 games in four seasons for the Chiefs, completing 104 receptions for 1,238 yards and six touchdowns. He also had six receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown in the 2015 NFL Playoffs.

Conley then played two seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars between 2019 and 2020, playing in all but one game and enjoying a career year in 2019. That year, he had 47 receptions for 775 yards and five touchdowns, finishing second on the team in the latter. two categories.

Will Chris Conley find a new team for the 2022 season?