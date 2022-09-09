Texans Release Veteran Runs Back

The Houston Texans are making a few more changes to their roster ahead of the 2022 season opener against the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for one running back, he won’t join them in the game.

On Friday, the Texans announced they had fired veteran running back Royce Freeman from the team. Freeman joined the Texans last November.

In seven games for the Texans, Freeman had 35 carries for 92 yards and seven more receptions for 62 yards. He also participated in special teams.

The Texans re-signed Freeman back in March and left him during final roster cuts last week. It remains to be seen what the Texans will now do with their additional roster spot.

Royce Freeman became known as a star running back for the Oregon Ducks between 2014 and 2017. In four seasons, he set many team records and became the Ducks’ undisputed leader in yards and touchdowns.

The Denver Broncos made Freeman the 71st pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he really contributed a lot in the first two seasons. Between 2018 and 2019, Freeman gained more than 1,000 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving, completing nine touchdowns.

But after an unsuccessful 2020, Freeman was waived before the 2021 season, and he signed with the Carolina Panthers. He played eight games for the Panthers before being waived a few days later and signed with the Texans.

Where will Royce Freeman’s career go next?