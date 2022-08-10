Texans RB Reportedly Injured Late in Season

Michael Reeves / Getty Images

Darius “Jet” Anderson, a backup quarterback for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp on Tuesday.

According to team insider Aaron Wilson, Anderson dislocated and suffered a “different injury” to his knee that required immediate surgery.

Anderson, a former TCU Horned Frogs standout, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was waived before the start of the 2020 season, and eventually signed with the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. He spent his last season as a player on the Texans’ practice squad in 2021.

Earlier this summer, Anderson was arrested on a burglary charge in Harris County, Texas, after allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house. Earlier this week, the district attorney’s office said there was insufficient evidence to move forward and the case was dismissed.

Earlier this year, Anderson signed a reserve/futures contract with Houston and has been training with the team since training camp opened on July 27.