Texans are Reportedly Signing a New Kicker

The Houston Texans are taking an extra leg for now to stabilize their kicking position.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Texans have signed kicker Matt Ammendola. Ammendola spent most of the 2021 NFL season with the New York Jets, making 13 of 19 shots from the game and 14 of 15 extra points.

The Jets released Ammendola in December after 11 games in the starting lineup. A few days later, they signed him to the practice squad and signed a reserve/future contract after the season. But in March of this year, the Jets released him again.

The former Oklahoma State kicker was also used for the opening kick. 57.4% of his 47 kickoffs were touchbacks, averaging 58.8 yards.

The Houston Texans hope to start the 2022 season with experienced kicker Kaimi Fairbairn. But Fairbairn is dealing with an injury that is considered “short-term.”

Fairbairn has been the Texans’ kicker since 2017, but this is his worst season. Last year, he made only 78.9% of shots from the game and 81.3% of extra points. Both were career lows.

However, he led the NFL in attempted shots from a game and throws from a game made in 2018, and he has a big foot that can score about two-thirds of his throws from a game from more than 50 yards away. It seems likely that when Fairbairn finally recovers, Ammendola will already be leaving.

Should Texans let Matt Ammendola compete for a permanent job?