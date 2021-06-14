Tetsuya Nomura Reveals Details About Final Fantasy Origin

Tetsuya Nomura: Director Tetsuya Nomura explained, this Sunday (13), a little about the concept of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin. In a statement from Square Enix, he commented that the concept and planning came after Dissidia 012: Duodecim Final Fantasy.

“I thought to myself that I would like to have a game focused not on the battles between characters, but on the places where the actions take place. After a while, I started planning a new Final Fantasy with themes like ‘the story of a nervous man.’ More time passed and I was able to combine both concepts in a cohesive plan, which is what you see now”, said he, who is the game’s creative producer.

Nomura even defended that the new game, despite being a Final Fantasy, it “doesn’t look like one”. Despite this, he argued that the essence of the franchise runs in the veins of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Fumihiko Yasuda, leader of Koei Tecmo Games, said that the title is very connected with the origin of the series. “We will use the feedback players give us after playing the demo and we will work to transform the game so that it meets all players’ expectations.”

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin arrives in 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X/S and PC. Although the demo is released today, it suffered from technical problems.