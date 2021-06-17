Tetris Effect: Connected will be free update for PC and PS4

Tetris Effect: The PlayStation 4 and PC editions of Tetris Effect will receive a free update with more content in the form of Tetris Effect: Connected. This version is part of the next plans for the game, which also include one more novelty.

Added to the launch of this edition of the game, it was also mentioned that it will receive a crossplay option between computer and console, and in the coming weeks those who own the title will have the chance to test this possibility.

Check out a video that shows these new features:

Tetris Effect: Connected will be available to the public in July, with a date to be announced later.