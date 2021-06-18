Tetris Effect: Connected is coming to PS5, PS4, Steam

Tetris Effect: The acclaimed Mizuguchi game will no longer be an Xbox exclusive and will add new modes and crossover play to an already unsurpassed experience. At the end of last year, Tetris Effect: Connected arrived as an expanded version of the acclaimed Tetris Effect, released back in 2018, but unlike that one, exclusive to PC and PS4, this new edition landed exclusively on Xbox and was available on Game Pass from the day of departure of Xbox Series X / S. Now the exclusivity comes to an end and Resonair, the developer of Tetsuya Mizuguchi, its creator, has announced that from July, on a date yet to be determined, we will be able to enjoy Tetris Effect: Connect on any platform. And more specifically on PS4, PS5 (via backward compatibility, not native), Steam and the Epic Games Store. What’s more, owners of the original will be able to update it for free.

New modes and playable news

But be careful because the news does not end there. The title will receive a new patch that same month that will add cross-play between all platforms and all the new modes of the Connected version will receive support for PlayStation VR, as it already has the rest of the game. But don’t let Xbox users be alarmed. Tetris Effect: Connected has not announced its departure from Xbox Game Pass (something that is done more than 15 in advance), and in fact, in this assault on new horizons it will also introduce some new functions that may interest those who were regulars. on the Microsoft platform. There will be private online matches, spectator mode and new matchmaking servers in Europe with Speed ​​mode and Slow mode. In other words, summer seems like a perfect time to get hooked back to the most famous video game of all time, and more specifically a delivery to which we gave a 9 in the MeriStation analysis and that we thought “how to improve the perfect” .