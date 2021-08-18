Tether: What is Tether? How to Get Tether?

Tether is a cryptocurrency that was founded in July 2014by a company called Tether Limited. The symbol for this currency is “₮”. Tether, which was called RealCoin when it was first established, changed its name in November of the same year and took its current name.

Single Coin Tether Equivalent to Dollar

Yes, you heard right. Tether is indexed to the dollar. Tether is the same price as the dollar is at any price; because this cryptocurrency is indexed to the dollar and it can never be changed.

How to Get Tether?

We did the research for you. You can buy Tether, which is traded on almost all cryptocurrency exchanges, through any exchange you wish.