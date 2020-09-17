Tether (USDT) Exceeds $ 15 Billion Barrage

The total market value of the USDT token produced by Tether has exceeded $ 15 billion. Operating in many different platforms such as Ethereum and Tron, USDT thus made a difference of $ 3.8 billion to XRP, which has a market value of $ 11.2 billion.

Tether, the world’s largest fixedcoin producer; has broken a new record as of today. USDT, which makes a clear difference to competitors like USDC; It also widens the difference with XRP. Sources like CoinGecko show that the instantaneous market value of USDT exceeds $ 15 billion.

Another Dam Exceeded

The market value of USDT has increased by billions of dollars in the past few months. As a result of this increase, Tether finally managed to break the $ 15 billion (7.5% of Bitcoin’s market value) threshold. Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino also shared a post on his social media account and evaluated this adventure of Tether.

The market value of USDT was around $ 4 billion at the end of 2019. It took only 9 months for this number to increase by $ 11 billion. To show how fast USDT is growing, it may be possible to make a ranking as follows:

From 0 to 5 billion dollars: 5 years,

From 5 to 10 billion dollars: 102 days,

From 10 to 15 billion dollars: 54 days,

Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino drew attention to this situation and asked “what’s next?” For USDT from his social media account. gave a message like.



