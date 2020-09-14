Tether to Transfer 1 Billion USDT to Tron Network

Tether announced that it will transfer 1 billion USDT tokens to the Tron network. These tokens, currently in the Ethereum network, will be transferred to the Tron network by September 15.

Tomorrow will be a big day for USDT and Tron. Tether will transfer 1 billion USDT it generates in the Ethereum network to the Tron network. Tether will transfer all of these tokens in two different transactions, not a single transaction. According to the company’s announcement, Tether will also receive support from a crypto currency exchange in this process, but the name of this exchange has not been announced.

Token Migration

Tether, the world’s largest fixedcoin producer, produces on eight different blockchain networks. These include Algorand, Ethereum, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni, OMG Network, Solana and Tron. Among them, the most widely used platform is Ethereum.

Tether has decided to transfer 1 billion USDT from the Tron network to Ethereum, following a request from users last month. The company has now announced that it will transfer 1 billion USDT tokens to the Tron network in line with the demand. This 1 billion tokens correspond to 7% of the total USDT supply. There will be no increase in the total USDT supply during the mentioned transaction.



