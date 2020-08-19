Tether doping to OMG: 22 month high

USDT has also been integrated with OMG Network. After this development, which will allow USDT to be used with short transaction times and low fees, the price of OMG reached the peak of 22 months.

Tether, the issuer of the stable crypto currency USDT indexed to the US Dollar, is now publishing the USDT on the OMG Network network.

As it is known, the Ethereum network has been experiencing density due to the increase in popularity of DeFi projects in recent months. This intensity results in longer transaction times and higher transaction fees.

Tether’s sister company Bitfinex, on the other hand, reported that USDT’s ability to be used in the OMG Network network will reduce transaction confirmation times and fees. “Today, we are excited to announce that Tether is broadcast on the OMG Network, which handles thousands of transactions per second at a third of the cost on Ethereum,” said Vansa Chatikavanij, OMG Network CEO. said.

In addition to the USDT’s ability to be used on the OMG Network, Bitfinex has also enabled deposits and withdrawals on the OMG Network-based USDT.

OMG Network, formerly known as OmiseGO, is a second layer solution located on Ethereum. USDT; Along with OMG Network, it is available in 7 different networks, namely Ethereum, Algorand, EOS, Liquid Network, Omni and Tron.

The integration of USDT and OMG Network has also created significant mobility in OMG’s price. The crypto currency, which saw $ 3.50 during the day, reached a level not seen since November 2018.



