Testing short video display in Google search results

Google is testing showing videos from platforms like Instagram and TikTok in their search results. Thus, users will be able to watch videos directly from the search result page. There will be no need to open Instagram or TikTok apps.

The feature is currently being tested with a limited number of users and search terms. These search terms include some US National American Football League (NFL) teams.

The videos are displayed in a new queue called “Short Videos”. Twitter results, the most popular results and featured news are also displayed in independent ranks on Google’s search results page.

Those who open an Instagram and TikTok video through Google search results are directed to the web view of the relevant platform. Google is expected to test more search terms and more short videos in the coming period. It remains unclear for now when the feature will be available to more users.



