Test results with AMD 5600X overclock have appeared!

AMD, which debuted with its Zen architecture processors and surpassed Intel, continues to grow its dominance in the market with its new processor family. The overclocked test results of the newly introduced processor, which is expected to be released in 2021, were shared. Here are the test results with AMD 5600X overclock!

Ryzen 5 5600X, which is one of the newly introduced and highly anticipated processors, is running at 3.6 GHz while it is at the standard clock speed, while it is boosted up to 4.7 and 4.85 GHz with overclocking. Of course, apart from these frequency speeds, the single core and multi-core test results of the processor have also emerged and the situation seems quite successful.

The processor, which has a TDP value of 65W, managed to get 640 points in single-core performance and 4900 points in multi-core in the CPU-Z test at 4.7 GHz. In this way, when it comes to single core performance; It demonstrated superiority over processors such as Intel Core i7-8700KF (550), Intel Core i9-9900KF (543), AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (511), AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (488).

In multi-core performance; AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (5433) ranked fourth among processors such as Intel Core i9-9900KF (5423), AMD Ryzen 7 2700X (4935), Intel Core i7-8700KF (3701). Taking into account the fact that the top three processors in the list are 8-core, we have to say that the results of the Ryzen 5 5600X are satisfactory.



