Test Results Where RTX 3060 Ti Exceeds RTX 2080 Super

According to the shared benchmark results, the new RTX 3060 Ti even surpasses the RTX 2080 Super with its performance. Of course, the test results do not provide a clue how we will perform in real life.

NVIDIA’s next-generation RTX 3000 series graphics cards are slowly starting to meet gamers, and the eyes are turning to the RTX 3060 Ti, which will become the entry-level member of the series. According to performance comparisons shared by VideoCardz, the RTX 3060 Ti is an entry-level model, but even those who are thinking of buying a RTX 2080 Super may be confused.

In tests conducted with old-fashioned ‘Raster’ games, the RTX 3060 Ti showed a performance increase of 1 to 10 percent compared to the RTX 2080 Super; However, when it comes to rendering professional programs, it goes up to 40 percent between the two graphics cards.

The comparison also includes a comparison with the previous generation graphics card in its segment, the RTX 2060 Super, to better see the improvements in the RTX 3060 Ti, and the performance improvement of the RTX 3060 Ti is indeed more obvious in this comparison.

According to the shared data, the RTX 3060 Ti shows a performance increase of 35 to 54 percent in “Raster” games, 37 to 54 percent in ray tracing technology, and 51 to 80 percent in rendering professional programs compared to the RTX 2060 Super.



