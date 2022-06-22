Tessa Thompson shines in a gold dress at the premiere of “Wild West World”

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson walked the biggest red carpet of this season at the premiere of the HBO series “Wild West World” in New York.

The 38-year-old actress, who played Charlotte Hale in the popular TV series, looked radiant in a transparent dress from Interior for the big night on Tuesday, June 21. The transparent dress was a golden shade and decorated with a crumpled fabric. For more drama, the dress was designed with an open back, closed with black bows. Thompson added a black necklace and jewelry from Reza. For her glamour, the Creed star chose a metallic smoky eye and styled her hair in waves of fingers.

“Naked” dresses are at the peak of popularity this year. In addition to Thompson, in recent months, such stars as Chrischel Stause, Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lopez have appeared in the trend.

Lopez showed off her barely-there outfit at the premiere of her Netflix Halftime documentary during the Tribeca Film Festival on June 8. Tom Ford’s design had transparent panels on the sides of Lopez, on the chest and hips. The CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner complemented her nude dress with a velvet clutch and diamond earrings. The “Enough” star chose shiny platform shoes for her feet. She styled her hair in a sleek half-up-half-down style and opted for smoky eye makeup.

Of course, the premiere of “Wild West World” is not Thompson’s only outstanding fashion moment. It is known that the actress of the TV series “Sorry for the trouble” demonstrates an attention-grabbing outfit. She never shies away from textures, colors, patterns and prints. At the 2022 Met Gala on May 2, Thompson looked as sophisticated as ever in a pink tulle dress by Carolina Herrera. The image consisted of a mini-dress with a corset and a spectacular train.

Thompson complemented the look with shiny pink knee-high boots, and her hair was pulled into a sleek Lacey Redway ponytail. “We love drama,” Thompson told Vogue about working with Redway. “We always like to push the boundaries — and what’s possible in a ponytail!” As for makeup, Thompson applied bold pink eye shadow and dark lipstick. At the 2021 Met Gala, Thompson looked like a work of art in a red image with ruffles by Iris Van Herpen.