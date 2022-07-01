Tessa Thompson Reveals The MCU Characters She Wants In the Valkyrie Movie

“Thor: Love and Thunder” actress Tessa Thompson discussed which MCU characters she would like to see in a potential solo Valkyrie movie. Led by Chris Hemsworth, Thor: Love and Thunder boasts a talented cast that includes Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Taika Waititi as Korg, as well as MCU newcomer and Oscar-winning Christian Bale as the villain Gorr, the butcher god. . The cast also includes Chris Pratt, Dave Batista, Karen Gillian, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel as Guardians of the Galaxy. The fourth solo film “God of Thunder” will be released in theaters on July 8.

Thompson first played Valkyrie in “Thor: Ragnarok”, portraying an apathetic and tired of life former hero. Initially hostile towards Thor, she eventually joined forces with him and Bruce Banner/Hulk to defeat Hela. In Avengers: Finale, Valkyrie survived the Surge and helped create a new home on Earth for the surviving Asgardians, known as “New Asgard”. She eventually joined the Avengers in their final battle against Thanos and helped defeat the Mad Titan and his army. In the finale, Thor officially crowned Valkyrie as King of New Asgard before leaving with the Guardians. As Thompson plays Valkyrie for the third time in Thor: Love and Thunder, speculation has arisen about the character’s future in the MCU. While Marvel hasn’t given any indication that they’re interested in a solo Valkyrie movie, Thompson has an idea of what it might look like.

Thompson recently sat down with Cinepop during the promotional rounds for Thor: Love And Thunder. One of the questions asked was about which Marvel characters she would like to see Valkyrie fight alongside in a potential solo series or movie. Thompson called the Hulk Mark Ruffalo and “anyone from Wakanda” who debuted in “Black Panther”. Read Thompson’s full comment below:

“Well, I really miss Mark Ruffalo, and I really miss Banner and the Hulk, so I think he would be my number one choice. And then really anyone from Wakanda. incredible female warriors. I think Valkyrie will really relate to them. In our film we have a Tooth Cutter and a Tooth Grinder, two new intergalactic goats. And they should have been with me, and of course Mick should have been with me. Now I think the Wakandians are the only great fighters in this group, but I think we can handle it.”

Valkyrie’s appearance alongside Banner makes sense, given the characters’ shared history and the funny chemistry between Thompson and Ruffalo in Ragnarok. Although Valkyrie didn’t spend much time interacting with the Wakandans, she fought alongside them in Avengers: Finale and even shared screen time with Okoye and Shuri in the “A-Force” scream during the finale. combat. With the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a few months and the development of a series about Okoye’s origins, Marvel may be more inclined to fulfill Thompson’s wish for future teams between Valkyrie and the residents of Wakanda. The inclusion of Miek, a Tooth Cutter and a Tooth Grinder in any future projects of “Valkyrie” will certainly continue the carefree eccentric humor inherent in the films about Thor, shot by Taika Waititi, provided that these characters survive the events of “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Marvel has yet to announce any plans for a Valkyrie movie or series, and since Phase 4 is slated, it’s likely Thompson will have to wait until Phase 5 or later before she gets her own solo outing. At the same time, Marvel has proven how successful they can be with lesser-known comic book characters such as the Guardians and, most recently, Shang Chi. Given the popularity of “Valkyrie” and Thompson’s growing star power, there are certainly strong arguments in favor of a solo film about “Valkyrie” in the future. Due to Marvel’s recent expansion of female-led projects such as “Vandavision,” “Hawkeye,” “Miss Marvel,” “Hulk Woman” and “Echo,” if the studio continues to move in this direction, the solo project “Valkyrie” should be part of the conversation. In the meantime, viewers will have to be content with the upcoming appearance of Valkyrie in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.