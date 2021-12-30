Tesla’s Robot Will Be Like C-3PO And R2D2, Says Elon Musk

Robot: That Elon Musk makes controversial statements and far-sighted predictions is a fact that everyone is used to. However, during an interview with scientist Lex Fridman’s podcast, held on Tuesday (28), the billionaire managed to surpass himself. Talking about Tesla’s robot – the Tesla Bot – he said that, in addition to performing repetitive tasks, it could become an “amazing partner like C3PO or R2D2”, the famous droids from the movie Star Wars.

When starting to talk about the Tesla Bot, whose test model was unveiled in August, the CEO of Tesla emphasized the robot’s main focus on performing tedious jobs, particularly those tasks that can result in repetitive strain injuries. However, prompted by Fridman about the possibility that the humanoid could potentially function as an assistant or even a friend, Musk said it could, indeed, be “a very good companion”.

The Challenge of General Artificial Intelligence

Noting that not all robots are the same, the respondent stated that the Tesla Bot “can develop a unique personality over time”. “This personality can evolve to match the owner, or whatever you want to call it,” he added. Fridman, who specializes in interactions between humans and robots, commented that the humanoid could become a solution to reduce loneliness in the world.

As delivery of the Tesla Bot is promised by the end of next year, Elon Musk’s optimism can be considered delusional, given the hundreds of billions of dollars and decades of work by tech giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung, have not yet managed to solve the great problem of artificial intelligence, which is the transition to the Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) category.

While an AGI-equipped robot could theoretically use its intelligence to solve any kind of problem, like the C3PO (and us humans), the technology is predicted by experts for sometime between 2050 and 2080.