Tesla’s new Autopilot is collecting huge amount of data

The beta program for the new Autopilot is generating a huge amount of data for Tesla. There are no details about the information contained by the company, but files must include details of navigation, habits, route, events and other activities.

Tesla’s main objective in distributing this program is the massive collection of Autopilot data in real-world scenarios. Participating drivers can check how much data has been collected from monitoring the Wi-Fi connection; one of the very few reports says that the company collected about 3.9 GB of information from management.

Probably, due to the limited number of vehicles included in the program, Tesla needs to enrich its databases with the available information, generating an excessive amount of uploads from the few participants. From a skeptical perspective, the practice is invasive, but it should end as soon as the resources are released to the general public, considering optimizations in the collection method and scope of the update.

According to the Electrek website, Tesla distributed a rewritten version of Autopilot to a select list of “safe drivers”. The company did not set the standards and criteria for becoming a participant; but it is known that the group accepted a special agreement that required a commitment to providing feedback, data, description of errors and subjecting the vehicle to specific driving scenarios.



