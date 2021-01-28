Teslas Model S and X will run Cyberpunk 2077

Tesla announced an update to the design of the Model S and Model X vehicles. The interior of the cars has been redesigned to be more comfortable and now includes a larger screen, in addition to an entertainment system with power close to the new generation consoles.

The vehicle’s front panel now features a 17-inch screen with 2200 x 1300 resolution. In addition, rear seat passengers can consume content on a secondary 8-inch display.

According to Tesla, the vehicle’s system delivers up to 10 teraflops of processing power. The manufacturer points out that the performance is “similar to the more powerful new generation consoles”, the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Regarding games, Tesla released the new panel highlighting The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the main games of CD Projekt Red. On Twitter, Elon Musk also said that the brand’s vehicles could run Cyberpunk 2077, the newest game from the Polish producer.

The vehicle system also supports wireless controls. Tesla also equipped the new cars with a charging station that works via USB-C and wirelessly, with support for notebooks.

Available next month

The updated version of the Model S and Model X will hit the market next month and bring other changes besides the revamped panel. The vehicles will have a new format steering, which resembles an airplane stick.

The new Model S will sell for values ​​starting at $ 79,990 and, according to Elon Musk, is the first in the world to go from 0 to 96 km / h in less than two seconds. The car will be available in two versions and will reach more than 660 km on a single charge.

The new Model X arrives with a range of up to 579 km per load and prices starting at US $ 89,990.