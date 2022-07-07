Tesla’s FSD could be Used in Tunnels Later this Year

Elon Musk indicated that at the end of this year, full self-driving technology (FSD) may appear for Tesla cars using The Boring Company tunnels in Las Vegas. Tesla’s FSD is an advanced form of autopilot offering additional features of the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). The system, which was launched for beta testers at the end of 2020, provides limited autonomous driving capabilities for vehicles on urban roads, similar to what autopilot does on motorways.

The beta version of the FSD software is currently available to employees, Early Access program participants, and thousands of users who have agreed to use this feature and are eligible to receive updates based on certain security settings. However, according to recent reports, FSD software is still under development, often hesitating and stopping in the middle of the road, endangering car passengers and other drivers. While the version 11 update is expected to fix many issues with the current FSD mode, it’s probably still a long way from being ready for prime-time use.

In a recent tweet, Elon Musk stated that “Teslas in tunnels” The Boring Company may use FSD later this year. Musk was responding to another Twitter user who asked him how long it would take for the Tesla fleet in Las Vegas to start using full autonomous driving mode. Musk’s response is notable because it’s the first official announcement from the company or its eccentric CEO about when users can expect Tesla’s full self-driving system to become more affordable. Musk, however, did not answer the Tesla Motors Club’s question about what the delay was, but another Twitter user said that the company may be waiting for regulatory approval.

Maybe later this year

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2022

Is Tesla FSD really coming to Vegas this year?

Although Musk’s update suggests that Tesla is becoming more optimistic about its FSD system, it still has many flaws that need to be fixed starting with version 10.12.2. Nevertheless, Vegas Loop is one of the safest places to test the FSD system, as it is a relatively controlled environment with well—marked roads. The tunnel system currently operates on a relatively small site, but The Boring Company plans to expand it to 55 stations over time.

While an update on the possible timing of FSD deployment in Vegas Loop is a welcome step, it doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen anytime soon. Musk has a habit of announcing features and updates long before they are actually ready, which means it’s impossible to say when the transition to FSD will finally happen. For years, Musk has claimed that a full self-driving system would be ready “by the end of the year,” but that hasn’t happened yet. It remains to be seen when Tesla will be ready to safely and efficiently deploy FSD in the Vegas cycle.