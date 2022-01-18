Tesla’s Autopilot Completes A Year Without Accidents, Says Musk

Tesla‘s self-driving system, known as Full Self-Driving, has been in beta for about a year now, with more and more people testing the service. And, according to the automaker’s CEO, Elon Musk, in all that time, no accidents in which the platform is to blame have been recorded.

According to the company itself, autonomous driving is tested at current levels by “behaved drivers”, which means that only the most responsible and prudent drivers ended up receiving the update. In March 2021, a new wave of drivers received the news and, in the following months, other groups were contemplated.

Just to note. There has not been one accident or injury since FSD beta launch. Not one. Not a single one. In that time 20k people have died on the road in car accidents. Correct @elonmusk ? (Knock on wood) #tesla $tsla — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) January 16, 2022

However, the system is still heavily criticized – studies indicate that it “distracts drivers”, who are less attentive to traffic because of the platform.

In addition, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened an investigation in the country to verify whether or not a series of collisions with parked emergency vehicles was a machine failure. Other accident processes that were allegedly caused by the platform are still in the process of being concluded.