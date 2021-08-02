Tesla Will Pay $1.5 Million in Damages to Model S Owners

Tesla has agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by owners of the Model S electric sedan. Drivers claim that a software update would have reduced the vehicles’ maximum battery voltage.

Launched in 2019, the update slowed down the loading speed and reduced the autonomy of 1,743 cars. With the agreement, the automaker agreed to pay $625 – about R$ 3,390 – to each of the affected vehicle owners.

“This value is much more than the prorated value of the maximum voltage temporarily reduced and, therefore, represents an excellent and efficient result”, highlights the US court document.

It has not yet been determined how the Model S owners will receive compensation from Tesla. A US court judge will call a new hearing on the proposed settlement on December 9th.

Investigations proved the reduction

Attorneys for the Model S owners conducted an investigation to assess the voltage limitation. So, it was found “a 10% reduction for about 3 months, and a lesser 7% reduction for more than 7 months before the patch update in March 2020”.

According to the drivers, the car’s battery voltage only showed a stable restoration after the second update. A fact that would have harmed the performance of vehicles known for having a range of more than 640 KM.

This is not the first time Tesla has been forced to indemnify customers after reducing battery life. In May, the brand was forced to pay 136,000 Norwegian kroner (R$80,000) to thousands of Norwegian drivers who claimed the same problem.