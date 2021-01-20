Tesla will have professionals responding to Musk’s Twitter

The American Tesla is hiring professionals to improve its customer service on social networks, according to a list of vacancies. The position, entitled “Tesla Energy Support Specialist”, could be the company’s measure to improve public contact, which has been hampered since the end of last year with the dissolution of its Public Relations department.

The information in the vacancy describes that the contractor must resolve customer doubts or redirect them to the appropriate service channels for each problem, in addition to answering complaints directed to the CEO on social networks with “critical thinking”.

Tesla’s decision is a possible answer to Musk’s long history on Twitter, which between information and jokes, occasionally answers questions and problems of the company’s consumers. In this context, the CEO ended up getting involved in controversial cases in the past after tweeting misleading information about the company, including being sued by US shareholders and government agencies.

Since last year, the dissolution of Tesla’s Public Relations department has left the main doubts of both the press and its consumers to be answered mainly by Musk. Now, according to the job description, support specialists also act as “the front line and the face of the Tesla brand” and should assist in serving the public more efficiently.