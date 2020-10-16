Tesla, which does not pay its bills, is cut off in Germany

Tesla, who did not pay the water bills of the Gigafactory Berlin, which was under construction in Germany, had to stop the works due to the water cut. This minor crisis ended when Tesla signed a water supply agreement with the water distribution company.

Tesla, one of the most prominent companies in the electric car industry, is building the first production facility in Europe ‘Gigafactory Berlin in the capital of Germany as can be understood from its name. But the construction of the Gigafactory Berlin had to be suspended for an unbelievable reason.

According to the information reported, Tesla is not very successful in paying the water bills of the ongoing Gigafactory Berlin. The water distribution company Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner (WSE) cut off the water of the Gigafactory Berlin after Tesla did not pay the accumulated water bills despite all warnings.

A Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner spokesperson stated that the deadline they gave Tesla to pay the invoice debt has expired, “We cannot treat Tesla differently from other customers.” He spoke in the form.

According to the information received on the subject, Tesla sat at the table with Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner after the work stopped at Gigafactory Berlin due to the bill debt and signed a water supply contract for Gigafactory Berlin. It is unknown how long the temporary halting of the works will delay the construction of Gigafactory Berlin.



