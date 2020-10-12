Tesla To Release “Full Self-Driving Beta” Next Week

Tesla, of which Elon Musk is the CEO, announced that the “Full Self-Driving Beta” will be released for a small number of users next week. It was stated that this closed beta will be sent to a small number of users consisting of careful and skillful drivers.

Tesla Autopilot and autonomous driving are among the topics Tesla has focused on recently. Elon Musk also stated that Tesla is working on an important basic rewriting in Tesla Autopilot.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta move

Musk talked about the new important changes in Autopilot. Accordingly, after the update, it will animate its surroundings in 4 dimensions, not 2D. In this way, more improvements will be experienced in terms of performance and features will exit faster.

Elon Musk said in a statement in August that the development of Full Self-Driving (FSD) was a big step, and also stated that he used the alpha structure in his vehicle. In addition, he stated that he made zero intervention when moving between home and work. The famous billionaire said that the public opening would be in 6 to 10 weeks, but made a postponement announcement a month later and said that the closed beta would arrive in 2 to 4 weeks.

That closed beta has finally arrived. Elon Musk announced on his Twitter account that the closed beta will be released next week. “The limited FSD beta will be released on Tuesday next week, as promised. This will be limited to a small number of people who are expert and careful drivers at first,” Musk said. Although Musk does not give a clear date, the broader update is not expected to arrive until December.



