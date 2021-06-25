Tesla To Open Supercharger Network To Other Automakers in 2022

Tesla has confirmed to Norwegian authorities that it plans to open its Supercharger network to other automakers by September 2022. Although the subject of many rumors, this is the first time the information has been formally formalized. The company confirmed the news in minutes of the meeting of Vestland fylkeskommune, the government agency responsible for studying incentives for charging stations in the county of Vestland, Norway.

Tesla recently filed an application with the county of Vestland, in western Norway, seeking incentives to install charging stations in this region, which is close to the city of Bergen, the second largest in the country. The regulatory council’s response was that the government only grants incentives for positions open to all automakers.

At the meeting, whose copy of the minutes was obtained by the Electrek website, Tesla representatives stated that the company plans to open the Supercharger network to other automakers by September 2022. With this information, the board approved the requested benefits.

Opening of Superchargers

Originally created by Tesla with the aim of providing freedom of travel to the owners of the brand’s electric vehicles, Superchargers are fast fueling stations built at a time when the company was a pioneer in the manufacture of electric vehicles.

Today, the network is present worldwide and has more than 25 thousand chargers spread over 2,700 stations. However, unlike what happens with other third-party charging networks, such as Electrify America, Ionity or Charge Point, Superchargers continue to only serve Tesla cars.

After more than a decade of exclusivity, Tesla itself is beginning to see the opportunity to share its chargers with other automakers, reducing costs. Several rumors have already emerged and the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, admitted that some of the company’s Superchargers have been used “discreetly” by cars from other automakers.