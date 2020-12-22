Tesla to have autonomous driving software in 2021

Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed that the signature of the fully autonomous driving software is expected to be launched in early 2021. The information was revealed by the entrepreneur himself when answering a customer’s question on Twitter.

According to the automaker’s information, the prepaid service will allow drivers to have access to new autonomous features in all electric vehicles of the brand. However, the package must have a monthly value of US $ 10,000.

Since the beginning of 2020, Tesla has been working on the subscription service for autonomous driving software. After updates to the brand’s vehicle system, it was expected to be launched later this year. However, the calendar appears to have been changed.

Despite the high price, the CEO said that the program is the best financial option for drivers who want to take advantage of the new autonomous features. In addition, he adds that people will not regret making the investment.

“I have to say that it will still make sense to subscribe as an option, because, in our opinion, it is an investment in the future. We are confident that this investment will pay off for the consumer, ”said Musk.

Software as a service

Tesla’s concept of software as a service shows how much it differs from other carmakers. In this case, the company follows a business model of a startup and technology companies in Silicon Valley.

Thus, the brand allows drivers to sign the autonomous driving program for as long as they wish. For example, a person who rents a Tesla model can subscribe only for the period they are using the vehicle.

Finally, Elon Musk said he is studying the possibility of allowing buyers to transfer the program to another car if they change the vehicle. However, this decision should only be made after the official software release.



