Tesla to Build Electric Cars in Berlin and Shanghai

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that the company will produce two different electric cars at its factories in Berlin and Shanghai. Musk also stated that design centers will be opened here.

Tesla, one of the first companies that come to mind when it comes to electric cars, will produce two more electric car models. Elon Musk announced that production of two new and different electric cars is planned at the Gigafactory in Berlin and Shanghai in Berlin. The company also plans to produce cheaper electric cars.

The automaker’s product roadmap in the short and medium term is a bit foggy, so to speak. The company plans to launch the Cybertruck, Tesla Semi and Roadster models in the next two years. The rest from here is a little blurry.

Tesla will produce cars worth 25 thousand dollars

Tesla had mentioned that he would design and manufacture his new vehicles in Germany and China. Company CEO Elon Musk announced that the company plans to set up teams to design vehicles to be produced in these markets.

The automaker announced last week that it would produce electric cars for $ 25,000 thanks to new battery cells. Elon Musk announced that the $ 25,000 electric car will not be the cheap version of Tesla Model 3, and the company plans to produce two new vehicles.

Of course, the company’s plans do not end with this. The company plans to establish a design center in Berlin, the capital city of Germany. Elon Musk also announced that Tesla has designed a small, electric hatchback in Germany.

The company’s CEO did not give a clear date for when vehicles designed in Germany and China will be unveiled. However, in the statements he made last week, he mentioned that the 25 thousand dollar model could be released in the next three years thanks to Tesla’s new batteries.

According to the news in Electrek, Tesla’s building design centers in Germany and China may be behind the planning of the design of vehicles that can be used in these regions. A vehicle like the Cybertruck, for example, might pass the regulations in North America, while it will need a new design for Europe and other markets.



