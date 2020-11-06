Tesla tequila released before 100% autopilot

Two years ago, Elon Musk announced on Twitter that “soon” he would debut in yet another line of business, selling a tequila that he called, at the time, “Teslaquila”

Because what many saw as a joke by Tesla’s founder and CEO has become reality: Tesla Tequila is on sale on the automaker’s website, “small premium batch 100% agave tequila añejo made from highland and lowland agaves sustainable origin ”.

Tequila looks very different from the 2018 version: it comes in a hand-blown glass bottle with the electric charge symbol, at a cost of US $ 250 (R $ 1,390) – sale limited to two bottles per person. The drink will be produced by Nosotros Tequila.

For all tastes

This is not the first Tesla product that has nothing to do with electric cars. In addition to the well-known sunroofs, the automaker licenses the brand for toys, surfboards, car miniatures, table toppers and the usual trinkets, such as mugs, glasses, caps, visors and T-shirts.

(Let’s not forget about a product that isn’t really Tesla’s – it’s Boring Company, Elon Musk’s company for excavating and operating tunnels: a flamethrower.)

The brand has so much selling power that even a dating app for (with the pardon of the pun) Teslas lovers is already in the research phase for future launch.



