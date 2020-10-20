Tesla store was hit by possible arson! Here are the details

This morning (20), a fire was reported at a Tesla store in the city of Malmo, Sweden, and destroyed seven or eight of the brand’s vehicles scattered around the area, according to Magnus Köhlin, rescue leader for Rescue Service South. Authorities investigate the possibility of criminal action.

According to the officials, efforts were concentrated to contain the fire of the burning cars closest to the facilities so that it would not spread and compromise the structure in general.

Still, several units have been completely lost, and officially the cause remains unknown.

Other cases

Last year, in Germany, a Tesla Model X owner went through it, believing he was a victim of what he considered a hate attack on the manufacturer. In 2018, in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, two vehicles parked more than 90 meters from each other were also set on fire. The motivations remain a mystery.

The Electrek portal points out reports of several cases of vandalism, but few as violent as these, and that this is not the first time that something like this has happened to the Swedish store, because, in 2017, it was engulfed in flames that started inside the building and in a service compartment, destroying several cars.

At the time, criminal intentions were ruled out.



