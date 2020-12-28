Tesla starts selling electric cars in India in January

In an interview this Monday (28th), to the Indian Express newspaper’s exchange program of ideas, the Minister of Transport of India, Nitin Gadkari, said that automaker Tesla will start operations in that country as early as next year. At first, Elon Musk’s company will only sell its electric models, but will be able to evaluate the installation of an assembly and manufacturing unit, said the minister.

Dedicated to an agenda that seeks to reduce dependence on fuels and reduce pollution levels, the Indian government has so far failed to attract investment to promote electric mobility. Musk told Reuters that the delay in entering the company in India was due to legislation that requires 30% of the materials used to be of local origin.

The first vehicle to be launched on the Indian market will be the Model 3, Tesla’s cheapest model, which is currently produced at the Shanghai plant in China. The estimated price by the Economic Times newspaper is US $ 74.8 thousand, equivalent to R $ 390 thousand. Orders will start in January, according to the report.



