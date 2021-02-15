Tesla starts production in India! Here are the details

The South Indian government announced in a statement that Tesla, Elon Musk’s company, will establish an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka.

Karnataka Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa officially confirmed the decision on Saturday, according to the India Today news outlet. The announcement was part of the list of benefits promised to Karnataka in the Union Budget. “American firm Tesla will open an electric car production unit in Karnataka,” said Yediyurappa in a statement.

India wants to reduce its dependence on oil

Tesla, the electric car company of billionaire Elon Musk, continues to take firm steps towards becoming the automobile brand of the future. The company, which has made significant strides in the automobile market recently, has managed to increase its sales figures.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla is now preparing to take new steps to continue its production in large geographies.

Musk, who previously posted a few Tweets about his desire to enter the Indian market, brings this idea to life. India, which is working to reduce its dependence on oil and prevent pollution, wants to increase the incentives for electric cars with Tesla.

In addition, it should be noted that last month, the electric car manufacturer acquired Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited, with its registered office in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the headquarters of global technology companies.

As a result of Elon Musk’s past request and recent studies, it is thought that Tesla will accelerate his work in India.