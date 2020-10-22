Tesla Starts Deploying Fully Automatic Driving System

Tesla started to offer the beta version of its new fully automatic driving system to users. The company has offered this software to a very limited user base for now, but in the coming days, many more users will have the opportunity to experience this system. The first impressions of the new version are positive.

Autonomous driving systems were another thing Tesla brought to the industry, which enabled the automobile industry to turn to electric motors. The company has been too good at this so far. However, Tesla, which is not satisfied with that much, now has a brand new autonomous driving system. The developers, who released a beta version to test the work done, now promise a fully automatic driving experience.

Tesla has been warning the consumer in the autonomous driving systems it has offered to its customers until today. In fact, Elon Musk occasionally made statements on the subject, saying that the system was reliable, but still not to be complacent at the wheel. First of all, the new beta version comes up with this warning. Tesla says that despite the improvements, systemic problems may occur.

Tesla has released the beta version of the fully automatic driving system for a limited audience only. With the statements made by Tesla, he says that with this beta version, all control will be in the vehicle. In this context, with the new version, a Tesla branded car can make the necessary turns to reach the route, overtake the vehicle, and interact with everything in the traffic. However, the company underlines the need to be careful to intervene immediately, especially on narrow roads.

Tesla’s new fully automatic driving system is entirely based on neural networks. To put it simply, the system will get more advanced as Tesla expands the beta scope of this software. The company, which does not ignore this situation, says it will do its best to speed up the process and that many more customers will meet this beta version in the coming days. Tesla owners who have already tried the fully automatic driving system have started to share their experiences through their social media accounts.

In the posts made from a Twitter account named Brandonee916, innovations regarding the beta version are mentioned. When we look at these innovations, we see that Tesla is starting to provide much more information than anything else. In other words, the road condition, obstacles, intersections, other vehicles and objects on the road are now more defined. But Brandonee916 says the graphics are a bit more complex than before.

Here is an image from Tesla’s new software

It’s real… this is part of the development UI and is BETA. pic.twitter.com/SmhCrftJcc — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020

Brandonee916 also shared how Tesla’s new software reacted at the roundabout. Saying that the vehicle takes an extremely cautious approach, the user states that he does not have to control the vehicle until he leaves the intersection. According to the Tesla owner, the vehicle’s new fully automatic driving system is not bad at all. Let’s see what kind of events we will encounter as this system reaches more users.

Overly cautious at a roundabout… I didn’t have to interact until the end of the process. Not bad for the first attempt! Go FSD BETA! pic.twitter.com/3gPkztUWgY — Brandonee916 (@brandonee916) October 22, 2020



