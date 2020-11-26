Tesla special electric car plan for Europe

Elon Musk continues to act as the locomotive in the electric car market. Speaking at the European Battery Conference, which took place online for three days, Musk talked about Tesla and his future plans.

The special Tesla electric car model to be produced for Europe was also the most important topic of this speech. But how will this car differ from US models?

Is there a special Tesla electric car for Europe?

Elon Musk is preparing to appear with a different Tesla design specifically for Europe. Musk answered the questions whether different Tesla models will be produced in the Berlin and Shanghai factories.

Accordingly, Tesla CEO thinks that in regional productions, it is necessary to turn to local needs and designs. Musk complained that he had a hard time finding parking space for the Tesla 3 on the streets of Berlin due to the size of the vehicle. He also thinks that they should develop a smaller electric model for Europe for the traffic problem.

In short, it is possible that we will encounter a Tesla hatchback model produced at the Berlin factory in a few years. The absence of problems such as parking problems and gasoline price problems in the US geography causes the production of larger cars with more powerful engines in this market.

Even the electric car brand like Tesla cannot go beyond this great and powerful car understanding. Again, it seems that the specific legal conditions of each country in the European market will force Tesla in this market.

So what do you think, can Elon Musk hold onto the European market with smaller Tesla hatchback-style models? We are waiting your comments.



