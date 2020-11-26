Tesla Semi will have a capacity of 1,000 km and 40 tons

Autonomy of 1,000 km with a single charge on the battery, thanks to a new technology applied to the battery, and support of 40 tons are the new expected characteristics of the Semi, Tesla electric truck, announced by Elon Musk – a beautiful improvement, when considering that, in 2017, the expectation was that the vehicle would travel from 480 to 800 kilometers on average, “something relatively simple, trivial”, points out the billionaire.

Also according to the second richest person in the world, while prototypes were being tested, new ways to improve the scope of the novelty were found. “If you want, for long-range trucks, you can easily increase the range up to, we think, 800 km, and we will not discard 1,000 km in the future for a heavy truck.”

As for the aforementioned tons, the weight of the Semi and what it is carrying are considered together. That is, depending on the size of its components, less products allocated and less profitability. “It will be possible to match the characteristic to that of diesel trucks. We may have to give up less than a ton for now, but the long-term goal is to reach maximum potential,” says Musk.

Finally, the new “4680” cells will be used in the Semi batteries, as well as the structural design presented at Battery Day – which will provide around 300 Wh / kg of energy density, six times more energy and 16% more range than the company’s current components.



