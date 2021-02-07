Tesla Semi: video Musk electric truck

This Friday morning (5) it was possible to see more closely Tesla’s new electric truck prototype. The vehicle was spotted at a truck stop near the company’s factory in Fremont, California. Driver Cory Draper recorded a video showing details of the new Tesla Semi prototype.

The recording shows that the prototype looks like the original model, but with some improvements. The company enlarged the rear panels and removed one of the lines from the top of the front fender.

Earlier this week, Tesla’s newest product had already been seen while being transported in Sacramento, USA. The moment was recorded by Twitter user The Kilowatts.

Launch

This is the first time that a Tesla Semi prototype has been seen since 2017, when the electric truck was introduced. The automaker said the vehicle would be available in 2019, but had a series of delays in the schedule. In July 2020, CEO Elon Musk communicated to employees by email, obtained from the Eletrek portal, that it was time to “bring the Tesla Semi into large-scale production”.

In reports released last week, Elon Musk stated that the production version of the Tesla Semi will have a range close to 600 miles. The forecast to increase the product’s production volume has been extended to 2021. The launch date is not yet known.