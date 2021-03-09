Tesla Semi: autonomous truck is spotted during test

The Tesla Semi autonomous and electric truck made a rare appearance to the public. The vehicle traveled on some roads in the Fremont region, in the US state of California, on tracks close to one of the automaker’s plants.

The videos were recorded on March 5 this year and released by Chris Nguyen, who captured two quick clips of the truck using a drone. Unfortunately, according to him, the device had problems and allowed only a quick registration of the vehicle.

From the images, the model was accompanied by a Tesla Model Y that was apparently filming the truck. The suspicions, according to the comments, are that promotional material for the Semi is in production, such as an advertisement or institutional presentation video.

Last month, a model was spotted in another US state, with some improvements in design over previous prototypes.