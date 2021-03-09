Tesla secretly makes giant battery to supply city

Tesla manufactured and connected to the electrical grid in the city of Angleton, Texas, a giant battery of more than 100 megawatts. The project, which has not been officially announced, will supply homes in the region located 65 km from Houston.

According to Bloomberg, the equipment was secretly developed by Gambit Energy Storage, a subsidiary of Elon Musk’s company.

The initiative went public just weeks after the Texas power grid nearly collapsed. The system suffered from high demand because of the freezing cold wave that hit part of the United States recently. During the crisis, many people were without power for days, while others received bills that exceeded R $ 90 thousand.

The work on the mega battery was being hidden from the general public and employees were even covering the equipment. Despite this, the business venture was discovered because of public documents and because the Tesla logo was even spotted on workers’ helmets.

The source has the capacity to supply approximately 20 thousand homes. The construction is already registered with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), the entity that manages the supply of energy in the North American state. According to an executive of the institution, the commercial operation of the super battery should start as early as June 2021.

This will not be the first time Musk has ventured into the energy sector. In addition to having previously said that Tesla will help popularize sustainable energy sources, the businessman owns SolarCity. The company, also a Tesla subsidiary, specializes in solar energy services, selling panels and manufacturing solar modules.