Tesla Says Driver Was in The Seat During Fatal Accident

Tesla: The investigation into the Texas accident involving a Tesla car that killed two people continues – and has now won a new and controversial chapter.

In a conversation with investors held last Monday (26), executives of the automaker said that local authorities are wrong about a conclusion made at the scene of the accident. According to the police, there was no one in the driver’s seat at the time of the accident and the car’s autopilot was on.

This is considered not only illegal under the current laws on autonomy in the United States, but also a failure of the automaker’s Autopilot, which should not operate without the driver sitting and with his hands close to the wheel.

Dispute of narratives

According to the company, however, the driver was actually in the seat. This conclusion was drawn after an inspection carried out by representatives of the brand together with traffic and transport authorities, noting that the steering wheel had deformations characteristic of contact with the human body at the time of a crash.

In addition, Tesla says that the seat belts were unbuckled, which is not possible with Autopilot. However, the car’s memory card could not be recovered, avoiding a more accurate analysis.

The officers who assessed the accident scene and responded to the incident claimed “100% certainty” that the bank was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

And now?

In a statement after the accident, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company was sure that Autopilot was not activated at the time of the crash. Except that, almost at the same time, engineers discovered that it is possible to trick the car system and make the Autopilot work without a driver present.

The accident occurred near the city of Houston on April 17. A Model S car crashed and caught fire, victimizing the vehicle’s two occupants.

Investigations are ongoing and, so far, Texas law enforcement officials have not commented on the statement.