Tesla reportedly made $ 1 billion in bitcoin

Market analysts point out that Tesla, the company of billionaire Elon Musk, would have profited $ 1 billion (equivalent to R $ 5.5 billion) in bitcoins in February alone. A month earlier, the American electric car maker made a billion dollar investment in cryptocurrencies, at around US $ 1.5 billion, something close to R $ 8.2 billion.

Higher profit than cars?

According to Daniel Ives, of Wedbush Securities, the company has a “path to profit more from investments in cryptocurrency, than from the profits from the sale of its electric cars, throughout the year 2020.”

In early February, the board of directors of the North American giant reported that investments in bitcoin took place to “ensure more flexibility in diversifying and maximizing returns on cash.”

After the measure, the automaker also started accepting bitcoins as payment for its electric cars.

Bitcoin keeps growing

After a sharp drop at the start of the new coronavirus pandemic, the cryptocurrency has been breaking records after records. In the accumulated for 2020, there was an increase of 276% against the dollar and 400% compared to the real.

In the last few weeks alone, since the announcement of Tesla’s investment in bitcoins, the currency has appreciated 45%.